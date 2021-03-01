COVID-19 update: Illinois administers 50,897 more shots, 20 deaths, 1,143 new cases

State health officials today announced 50,897 more doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered throughout the state.

That brings the total number of vaccine inoculations statewide to 2,756,831 since the doses began distribution less than three months ago.

Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 835,597 Illinois residents and workers are now fully vaccinated.

The state is now averaging 77,876 inoculations a day over the past week, as well as 37,762 people becoming fully vaccinated each day over the same seven-day span, IDPH records show.

Federal officials also announced the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine that doesn't have the same cold-storage requirements as the other two vaccines are starting to be shipped to states.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the country's COVID-19 response team, also told multiple media outlets over the weekend that since the vaccine rollout began in mid-December, there have been no reports of anyone who received even a single dose being hospitalized with a COVID-19 infection nor dying of the disease.

Meanwhile, IDPH officials also reported another 20 COVID-19 deaths, with 1,143 new cases of the disease diagnosed as well.

That brings the state's death toll from the respiratory disease to 20,536, while 1,187,839 Illinois residents have been infected, according to IDPH figures.

Hospitals statewide reported 1,288 patients being treated for COVID-19 infections. Of those hospitalized, 308 were in intensive care, according to IDPH records.

The state's seven-day case positivity rate is starting March at 2.4%. A month ago it was at 3.9%.

Case positivity allows health officials to track infections among a specific population group. A seven-day average is used to smooth out any anomalies in the daily reporting of new cases and test results.

Elsewhere, University of Illinois officials announced a saliva-based COVID-19 test the university has been using to test students and staff since last summer received an emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

University officials and state leaders had been hopeful the rapid-result test could have been deployed statewide sooner, but a bureaucratic issue between the university system and the FDA held up the authorization process.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Monday that the rollout of the testing program would begin soon.

"The University of Illinois has been a national leader in innovation for decades, and the campus' groundbreaking work to develop rapid, saliva-based COVID-19 testing is but the latest example of that tradition," he said. "My administration has been proud to work hand in hand with U of I since the earliest days of this development, which has had an enormously positive effect on keeping COVID-19 at bay in the U of I System, and we're wasting no time in deploying this technology throughout the state."