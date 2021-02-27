Marengo gas station robbers linked to three Aurora robberies

Marengo police responded about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday to the Circle K/Shell gas station at 600 N. State St. for a gunshot victim and armed robbery. The same two robbers are also believed to be responsible for three convenience store robberies in Aurora. Alex Vucha/Courtesy Shaw Media

Authorities say these two men, who robbed a Marengo gas station and shot an employee on Wednesday, are also being linked to three convenience store robberies in Aurora on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. Courtesy of Marengo police

Authorities say two men wanted in the shooting of a Marengo gas station clerk during an armed robbery Wednesday are also being linked to three convenience store robberies in Aurora during the same week.

According to Aurora police, the three robberies occurred at about 7:30 p.m. Monday on the 100 block of South Broadway; at about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday on the 100 block of South Broadway; and at about 9:55 p.m. Thursday on the 200 block of South Lake Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Aurora Police Department's Investigations Division at (630) 256-5500 or call Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.

Marengo police described the first suspect as a 25- to 35-year-old Hispanic man, 5 feet 4 inches to 5 feet 5 inches tall, with a tattoo or mark on his right cheek. He was seen on surveillance footage wearing a black hoodie with the text "Duckin Bad Vibes" on the chest, and was armed with a handgun.

The second suspect is described as a 25- to 35-year-old Hispanic man, 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet 1 inches tall, wearing a black jacket with a stripe on the shoulder and an unidentified white logo on the right chest, with black jeans, tan boots and armed with a handgun.

Marengo police responded to the armed robbery at the Marengo Circle K/Shell gas station at 600 N. State St./Route 53 at about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24.

The clerk who'd been shot, Brian Pemble, was flown to Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The father of five has been released from the hospital to continue his recovery at home. To date, $9,000 has been donated to help his family.

Marengo police are asking anyone with information about that crime to call the department at (815) 568-7231 or McHenry County Crime Stoppers at (800) 762-7867.

ABC7 and Shaw Media contributed to this report.