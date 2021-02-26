 

Archdiocese says DCFS letter doesn't mean Pfleger is cleared

Chicago Sun-Times
Updated 2/26/2021 6:30 PM

The Rev. Michael Pfleger had hoped a state agency's findings would open the door for him to return to his ministry at St. Sabina Church, but the Archdiocese of Chicago said Friday that Pfleger must stay away as its own investigation into sex abuse claims continues.

In January, two brothers accused Pfleger of abusing them more than four decades ago when they were kids.

 

Following the allegations, Pfleger stepped away from his duties at the South Side church as investigations, including one conducted by the state's Department of Children and Family Services, played out.

On Friday, Pfleger received a letter from DCFS stating its investigation determined the allegations that he was a risk to children were "unfounded."

However, the archdiocese, in a statement issued Friday, pointed out the DCFS was not investigating the brothers' allegations.

