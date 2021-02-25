Feder: Talk radio host Dan Proft ends brief run in syndication

A little more than year after he took over the syndicated evening show vacated by Joe Walsh, Chicago radio personality Dan Proft is closing out his run as a national talk show host for Salem Radio Network, Robert Feder writes.

Phil Boyce, senior vice president of Salem Media Group, confirmed Proft's final show for the conservative talk network will air March 5.

"Dan and I both decided that he might have a bigger impact nationally by moving the show into the podcast arena," he said.

Proft continues to co-host mornings with Amy Jacobson on WIND 560-AM, Salem's news/talk station here.

