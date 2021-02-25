Elgin woman remembered as "a personal friend of the city council"

A longtime Elgin resident and fixture at city council meetings was remembered with a moment of silence Wednesday night at Elgin City Hall.

Carol B. Gage, 95, died on Feb. 21 at The Sheridan at Tyler Creek Assisted Living Community.

"Carol attended more city council meetings than I have," Mayor David Kaptain said at the city council meeting. "She was as dedicated as anybody there was in the city to the operations of the city government."

"Carol Gage (was) a great lady, a great resident of the city of Elgin and we're going to be missing her a lot," Kaptain said.

In addition to the moment of silence, the city honored Gage by keeping empty the chair she sat in to watch council meetings for years.

Her daughter Kathryn Shafer spoke at the meeting about her mother.

"My mom loved Elgin, and in no particular order, Elgin High, the city council, the police department, the fire department and the Gail Borden Library," Shafer said.

Gage admired the work done by the Elgin police and fire departments and would frequently attend recognition ceremonies.

"Carol would always greet me with a smile, a kind word, and insight on her view of the world which I so appreciated," Elgin Police Chief Ana Lalley said. "I was inspired by her quick wit, humor, and heart. I will miss her."

Gage, who had master's degrees from both Case Western Reserve and DePaul universities, taught in Elgin High School's English department as a reading specialist, retiring from Elgin Area School District U-46 in 1993. She continued attending basketball games and wrestling matches well into her 90s.

Gage enjoyed travel and the arts. She was a regular visitor to Chicago's museums and attended plays at various theaters. Her trips abroad included visits to the Netherlands, France, Russia, Kenya, Chile, China, Australia, Easter Island, Nepal, Ethiopia and Malta.

She also volunteered at the Gail Borden Public Library as a greeter and helping with various children's programs.

A visitation will be held at a later date. Her obituary from Laird Funeral Home says remembrances can be made in Gage's honor by learning about other cultures through travel and educational opportunities, being a positive force in society through community service, and by paying it forward to those who need it most.