Man charged with aggravated DUI in Route 53 Rolling Meadows crash that killed four

A 32-year-old man -- charged Wednesday with four counts of aggravated DUI involving a death -- had alcohol and marijuana in his system when his vehicle struck a disabled car on Route 53 in Rolling Meadows Saturday, killing all four occupants, authorities said.

Lamar C. Graves, of Bellwood, was ordered held on $450,000 bail Wednesday by Cook County Judge Ellen Mandeltort.

Prosecutors say Graves' Jeep Wrangler was traveling in excess of 85 miles per hour when it struck the Ford Fiesta driven by Stacy S. Harris, 45, of Schaumburg at about 11:33 p.m. Feb. 20. The car was parked on the northbound shoulder of Route 53 in Rolling Meadows at the time of the crash and Harris was on the phone seeking roadside assistance, according to prosecutors.

Killed along with Harris were her 17-year-old son Jeremy Johnson, also of Schaumburg; her sister Herlanda L. Harris, 47, of Chicago, and Herlanda Harris' 6-year-old son Jimarion Harris.

Graves struck Harris' vehicle "with such force both cars slid across all three lanes of traffic," said Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Nicole Murphy.

Several witnesses saw Graves' Jeep speed by, swerve and strike Harris' car before it came to rest, Murphy said.

Graves was the sole occupant of his vehicle, Murphy said. After he stepped out of it, a witness told him someone in the other car was dead, Murphy said. When Graves attempted to restart his vehicle, the witness took a photo of his license plate, Murphy said.

Another witness observed a bottle of alcohol tossed from Graves' vehicle, Murphy said. Police recovered a shattered bottle of Maker's Mark near the scene, Murphy said. A bag of cannabis was also recovered next to Graves' vehicle, Murphy said.

Graves was treated for a fractured arm at a nearby hospital, where his blood-alcohol rating was .123, she said.

During the hearing, prosecutors referenced texts between Graves and his girlfriend about 10:53 p.m., some 40 minutes before the crash. In one text, the girlfriend remarks that she is a little drunk to which Graves responded via text, "you and me both," Murphy said.