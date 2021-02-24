Employee shot, injured during armed robbery of Marengo gas station

A man shot during a suspected armed robbery of a Marengo gas station was flown to a hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life threatening very early Wednesday morning, police said.

Marengo police responded about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday to the Circle K/Shell gas station at 600 N. State St., which is also Route 23, for a reported gunshot victim and armed robbery, according to a news release. The McHenry County Sheriff's Office responded to assist.

The person shot, an adult male employee, was treated at the scene by Marengo Fire & Rescue personnel and flown to Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford, Marengo Police Chief Paul Fritz said.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the release.

Police are looking for two men, possibly 25 to 35 years of age. Both suspects were armed with handguns and took an unknown amount of money. The general public is not believed to be at risk, Fritz said.

Officers are reviewing surveillance footage available from the robbery, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Marengo Police Department at (815) 568-7231 or the McHenry County Crime Stoppers at (800) 762-7867.