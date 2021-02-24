COVID-19 update: 44 more deaths, 2,022 new cases, 55,947 more vaccine doses given

New cases of COVID-19 reached 2,022 Wednesday with 44 more deaths from the respiratory disease as total vaccine doses coming to the state surpassed 3 million, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

On Tuesday, 55,947 more people received COVID-19 shots compared to the seven-day average of 58,141.

The federal government has delivered 3,029,325 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 2,310,929 people have been inoculated.

So far, 619,480 people -- 4.86% of the state's population -- have been fully vaccinated.

Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

Illinois hospitals were treating 1,511 COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday night.

The state's seven-day average positivity rate is now at 2.6%.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,179,342 and 20,374 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 82,976 virus tests in the last 24 hours.