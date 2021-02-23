 

WBBM, WBEZ come roaring back in the ratings with news

  • Chicago Public Media news/talk WBEZ 91.5-FM jumped to third with an all-time high audience share. WBEZ also finished first in mornings with NPR's "Morning Edition" and "BBC Newshour."

    Chicago Public Media news/talk WBEZ 91.5-FM jumped to third with an all-time high audience share. WBEZ also finished first in mornings with NPR's "Morning Edition" and "BBC Newshour."

 
Robert Feder
 
 
Updated 2/23/2021 5:06 PM

Coming off two months dominated by "The Holiday Lite" Christmas music on iHeartMedia adult contemporary WLIT 93.9-FM, radio listenership surged for Chicago's leading news stations in the latest Nielsen Audio survey.

WBBM 780-AM/WCFS 105.9-FM, the Entercom all-news combo, returned to the top spot overall for the first time since August, according to figures released Tuesday. WBBM Newsradio also led in middays with Cisco Cotto and afternoons with Keith Johnson and Lisa Fielding.

 

While iHeartMedia R&B WVAZ 102.7-FM held steady in second place, Chicago Public Media news/talk WBEZ 91.5-FM jumped to third with an all-time high audience share. WBEZ also finished first in mornings with NPR's "Morning Edition" and "BBC Newshour." Mary Dixon hosts local news reports during "Morning Edition."

Read more of Robert Feder's report and other media news at robertfeder.com.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 