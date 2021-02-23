WBBM, WBEZ come roaring back in the ratings with news

Chicago Public Media news/talk WBEZ 91.5-FM jumped to third with an all-time high audience share. WBEZ also finished first in mornings with NPR's "Morning Edition" and "BBC Newshour."

Coming off two months dominated by "The Holiday Lite" Christmas music on iHeartMedia adult contemporary WLIT 93.9-FM, radio listenership surged for Chicago's leading news stations in the latest Nielsen Audio survey.

WBBM 780-AM/WCFS 105.9-FM, the Entercom all-news combo, returned to the top spot overall for the first time since August, according to figures released Tuesday. WBBM Newsradio also led in middays with Cisco Cotto and afternoons with Keith Johnson and Lisa Fielding.

While iHeartMedia R&B WVAZ 102.7-FM held steady in second place, Chicago Public Media news/talk WBEZ 91.5-FM jumped to third with an all-time high audience share. WBEZ also finished first in mornings with NPR's "Morning Edition" and "BBC Newshour." Mary Dixon hosts local news reports during "Morning Edition."

Read more of Robert Feder's report and other media news at robertfeder.com.