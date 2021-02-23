More suburban health departments not ready to expand vaccine eligibility

Several more suburban county health departments won't be expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to medically vulnerable residents under the age of 65 starting Thursday, as state officials had wanted.

Officials from health departments in Lake, McHenry and Will counties say the lack of vaccine supply currently makes expanding the eligibility roster a "challenge."

"Given our limited supply of vaccine, we need to make a local decision that will best serve the needs of our residents," Lake County Health Department officials said in a recently released statement.

The Cook County Public Health Department and DuPage County Health Department had already announced plans not to expand the eligibility by Thursday.

There is no specific timeline when medically vulnerable residents will be able to get vaccines through those health departments.

Other vaccine providers in those counties, such as pharmacy chains and hospital groups, are not affected by the health departments' decisions.

Meanwhile, state health officials announced 43,282 more vaccinations today as the state received an additional 50,710 doses of the vaccine.

So far, 1,664,128 Illinois residents and workers have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to Illinois Department of Public Health records.

IDPH officials also announced 27 more COVID-19 deaths, as well as 1,665 new cases of the disease.

The state's death toll from the virus is now at 20,330, while 1,177,320 Illinoisans have been infected since the outset of the pandemic.

Hospitals statewide are reporting 1,488 patients are currently being treated for the respiratory ailment. Of those hospitalized, 361 are in intensive care, according to IDPH records.