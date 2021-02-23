Drive-by shooting that happened in front of Round Lake Beach police officer under investigation

Round Lake Beach police are investigating a pair of shootings early Sunday morning, one of which happened directly in front of a police officer.

No one was injured in either shooting and no one is in custody.

A resident captured the second shooting on video, which was posted Sunday on social media. The video, captured from a house on the 500 block of Golfview Drive in the village, shows a man standing on a driveway get shot at seven times by someone inside a slowly passing vehicle.

Moments after the final shot rings out, a Round Lake Beach police cruiser comes into view of the camera heading the same direction as the vehicle from which the shots were fired.

In a statement published on the department's Facebook page Tuesday afternoon, Round Lake Beach police commended the officer on his actions. According to the post, the officer was not looking at the car in front of him but was fixated on a suspicious vehicle that had passed by him moments earlier.

"The Officer at the time suspected that the gunfire likely came from this suspicious vehicle or a residence in the area," the post reads. "We commend our Officer for his foresight to patrol this area and his courage and remaining calm during a high stress, dangerous, and rapidly evolving incident."

Deputy Chief Wayne Wilde said Tuesday the suspicious vehicle the officer was looking at when the shooting happened in front of him was a pickup truck. The truck can be seen driving slowly by in the video released on social media.

The post says the officer successfully located the pickup truck and its occupants and "determined they did not carry out the shooting."

Wilde said the officer was patrolling the area because there had been another shooting on the same block earlier that night.

No one was injured in either shooting and no one is in custody for either shooting, Wilde said. He said officers are trying to determine if the shootings were connected.

"Our detectives are following up on leads as they come in," Wilde said. "We are hoping to have additional information soon."