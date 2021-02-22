Watch candidates for Des Plaines City Council discuss pandemic response, other issues

Candidates for Des Plaines City Council discussed the city's pandemic response, downtown renewal and other issues in two video recorded sessions hosted by the Daily Herald.

Voters have a choice for alderman in Wards 1, 3, 5 and 7 in the April 6 election.

Write-in candidate and former city clerk Gloria Ludwig is a challenger in Ward 1 against incumbent Mark Lysakowski, who did not participate.

Ward 3 has a four-way race between Eugene Fregetto, a retired professor of entrepreneurship and former library board member; Shawn T. Killian, a credit union employee; Norbert J. Paprocki, fabrication manager at a lighting company; and Sean Oskerka, an emergency room nurse. Incumbent Denise Rodd can't run again because of term limits.

In Ward 5, Jennifer Nutley, who works in internal bank auditing and project management, will challenge incumbent Carla Brookman.

Christopher Wozniczka and Patricia Smith are running for Ward 7, where longtime alderman Don Smith is retiring.