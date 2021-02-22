 

COVID-19 update: 59,748 more shots in arms, 34 more deaths, 1,246 new cases

  • The Lake County Health Department is giving COVID-19 vaccinations at the county fairgrounds to eligible individuals.

New cases of COVID-19 reached 1,246 Monday with 34 more deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

On Sunday, 59,748 more people received COVID-19 shots compared to the seven-day average of 55,499.

 

The federal government has delivered 2,702,175 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 2,211,700 people have been inoculated.

So far, 571,260 people -- 4.48% of the state's population -- have been fully vaccinated.

Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

Illinois hospitals were treating 1,504 COVID-19 patients on Sunday night.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 2.8% based on a seven-day average.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,175,655 and 20,303 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 37,361 virus tests in the last 24 hours.

