 

Canopy over Des Plaines gas pumps collapses under weight of snow

    Heavy snow caused this canopy over the gas pumps to collapse early Monday morning at a 7-Eleven on Ballard Road. courtesy of City of Des Plaines

 
By Emmagrace Sperle
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 2/22/2021 5:16 PM

The canopy of a Des Plaines gas station collapsed early Monday morning, unable to support the overnight snow, officials said.

The canopy over the fuel pumps at 7-Eleven on the 2500 block of Ballard Road collapsed at 12:30 a.m., Des Plaines Deputy Fire Chief Pete Dyer said in an email. The owner of the store said he heard a loud noise before discovering the collapse.

 

No one was injured. Power to the fuel pumps has been shut off until the area is clear and the Des Plaines Building Department and Fire Prevention Bureau can assess the scene.

Dyer advised business owners and residents to keep downspouts and gutters clear of ice, but he warned against getting on roofs because of the risk of falls. If the snow can't be cleared, Dyer encouraged using a professional service to remove it.

