Police investigating fatal hit-and-run in Round Lake Beach

Round Lake Beach police are asking for the public's help locating the driver of an SUV that struck and killed a man and then fled the scene early Saturday.

According to police, officers were called at about 6:34 a.m. Saturday to check on a person lying in a ditch along Route 83 near Fox Chase Drive.

Officers arrived to find an unresponsive man on the west side of the road, as well as several pieces of vehicle debris. The man, who has not been publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, police said.

Police said the suspected vehicle is a 2011-2014 black Ford Explorer with a missing passenger side mirror and front passenger side fender damage. Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call 9-1-1 or their local law enforcement agency.

The fatal crash remains under investigation by Round Lake Beach police, the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team and the Lake County Coroner's Office. An autopsy is scheduled Monday.