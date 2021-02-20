More snow coming Sunday, but temps warming up this week

Don't put away the winter jackets just yet.

A brief spell of snow potentially dumping 2 to 3 inches across the suburbs is expected late Sunday afternoon, likely making for a slick commute on Monday morning.

"It will be enough to cause some patchy hazardous conditions," said Matt Friedlein, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. "It can be looked at as the last snow event in this cold and particularly active stretch that we've had."

Chicago area residents can expect temperatures to warm up into the upper 30s Monday and much of this week. But it's far from winter's last hurrah.

Don't hold your breath for an early spring, Friedlein said.

"It's too premature ... (and) very unlikely this will be the last (snow) event," he added. "It's right around normal for this time of year. Thirties can feel different if you have a day like today when the sun is out."

This week should bring a mix of cloudy and sunny days with normal afternoon highs.

"One thing we will definitely have to watch going forward is snow melt," Friedlein said. "This is the type of snow melt we want. We want it to be somewhat gradual as opposed to rapid, which would cause some flooding. We will see melting in a lot of places this week, especially in the daytime."