Group offering mental health support to faith communities

A suburban agency says there's been a sharp uptick in people seeking mental health services during the pandemic.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness Metro Suburban is providing services to help faith-based groups expand mental health support in communities disproportionately affected by COVID-19, particularly communities of color, across the Northwest and West suburbs.

The group aims to partner with churches, synagogues, mosques and other faith-based organizations to help build skills and increase knowledge about how to support the mental wellness of members. It is offering free virtual education sessions and mental health tools to entire congregations.

"Throughout history, people have really turned to faith-based organizations or their faith leaders for comfort," said Kimberly Knake, NAMI Metro Suburban executive director. "And although our faith leaders are doing incredible jobs in their communities, right now, there has been a real increase in mental health (issues) because of the pandemic. We're reaching out to faith leaders to help educate them in mental health, what the signs and symptoms are, but also to act as a resource for them."

Interested faith communities can submit a request online at info@namimetsub.org or call (708) 524-2582 and a NAMI representative will reach out to coordinate.

Diversifying police

Several Northwest suburban police departments are teaming up to offer a training workshop aimed at finding more diverse officer candidates, provide clarity into the hiring process and increase awareness of career opportunities in law enforcement.

The virtual workshop is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 13. It is aimed at addressing a growing nationwide shortage of police officers.

Police departments in Arlington Heights, Buffalo Grove, Elk Grove Village, Hoffman Estates, Mount Prospect, Palatine and Schaumburg have been experiencing a drop in the number of job applicants in recent years. Officials cite various factors for the decline, including a more competitive job market, disinterest in the profession, and a lack of preparation for the selection process itself.

Surveys show nearly two-thirds of police departments nationwide have seen similar decreases and report difficulty recruiting minority, female and bilingual officers.

The Northwest Suburban Law Enforcement Recruitment Taskforce is partnering with Harper College's Law Enforcement and Justice Administration Program to develop the half-day informational workshop.

"Law enforcement is one of the most important careers in society today," Arlington Heights Village Manager Randy Recklaus said. "The village wants to get candidates with diverse perspectives and backgrounds to join our team. There has never been a more important time to find good candidates to become a police officer."

The cost to attend the workshop is $25. To register, visit harpercollege.edu.

Book drive

The United Way of Lake County is celebrating Black History Month with a virtual book drive during February.

The group is seeking donations to help put books featuring Black characters and influential Black American figures into the hands of young readers.

So far, nearly $1,900 has been raised. Funds collected will be used to purchase the books and donate them to local elementary schools, increasing access to books promoting a positive equity message. For more information, visit classy.org.

Equity report

Arlington Heights village leaders will review a new Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Report during Monday night's village board committee of the whole meeting.

The report is based on an audit by diversity consultant, the Kaleidoscope Group, reviewing the village's policies and programs in terms of diversity, equity, and inclusion. The firm also conducted employee surveys, focus groups with employees and residents, and a town hall-style listening session last fall as part of its review.

The group's study is focused on the village as an employer and as a service provider. It is not designed to address broader issues with diversity, equity, and inclusion within the community.

The report summarizes findings and offers recommendations. It includes a draft Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Position Statement for the village board to consider adopting. Officials will discuss an implementation plan at a later date.

To view the full report, visit ow.ly/ylXx50DEHUd.

Faith and diversity

Elmhurst University will host a series of reflections and conversations focusing on faith and diversity with religious leaders, social justice advocates, college faculty and community leaders this spring.

Topics include hunger and social policy, faith and race, and religious literacy. Sessions will be held virtually throughout March and April. The series is hosted by the University's Office of the Chaplain and is free and open to the public.

• March 8, 4 p.m., "The Right to Food: How Public Policy Impacts Hunger" featuring the Rev. Nancy Neal, director of the Church Relations Department at Bread for the World, a Christian advocacy organization working to end hunger.

• March 11, 4 p.m., "The State of Race in America" with the Rev. Dr. Brad R. Braxton, chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer at St. Luke's School in New York City and curator for the Living Religions in 21st Century America program at the 2022 Smithsonian Folklife Festival.

• March 15, 7 p.m., "Faith and Politics: My Years with Barack Obama and Joe Biden" with the Rev. Dr. Derrick Harkins, national director of interfaith outreach for the Democratic National Committee and senior vice president at Union Theological Seminary.

• April 13, 4 p.m., the Religious Literacy Project of Elmhurst University featuring the Rev. Dr. Alice Hunt, a biblical scholar, an affiliate faculty member of the Candler School of Theology at Emory University and retired president of Chicago Theological Seminary.

Reservations are required and can be made at elmhurst.edu/cultural. For information, call (630) 617-5186 or email marketing@elmhurst.edu.

• Share stories, news and happenings from the suburban mosaic at mkrishnamurthy@dailyherald.com.