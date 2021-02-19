Kinzinger snaps back at suburban Republican group after latest party censure

U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger has been castigated by another Republican Party organization within the 16th District for voting to impeach then-President Donald Trump -- and he wasted no time in snapping back at his detractors.

The Will County GOP organization formally censured Kinzinger, a Channahon Republican, during its monthly meeting Thursday night. In short order, Kinzinger's office released a statement bashing the group's repeated losses to Democrats on the county board and in countywide races.

"The leaders of the Will County GOP have proven they are unable to assist Republican candidates in winning these especially important elections," Kinzinger said, adding that he is "saddened by this ineptitude."

"Maybe if the Will County GOP spent the same amount of time and energy helping local Republicans as they do with petty censure votes to go after those that vote their conscience, they might actually win a few races," Kinzinger said.

Kinzinger was one of only 10 Republicans to join the House Democrats in voting to impeach Trump last month on a charge of inciting insurrection that stemmed from the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters. The U.S. Senate acquitted Trump last week.

For that vote, Kinzinger also has been censured by the LaSalle County and Iroquois County Republican groups in the 16th District. The Winnebago County GOP group criticized Kinzinger for his impeachment vote but stopped short of censure.

The 16th District includes parts or all of 14 Illinois counties. It stretches from the Far Northwest suburbs and the Rockford area to downstate Ford County.

Late last month, Kinzinger announced he'd launched a political action committee called Country First to take on Trump loyalists and racists and conspiracy-peddlers within the GOP.