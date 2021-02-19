Drive-by shooting causes thousands of dollars in damage to Classics and Custom Auto in St. Charles

Classics and Custom Auto in St. Charles was damaged by gunfire in a drive-by shooting on Feb. 8. Damage is estimated at $25,000 to $30,000. Eric Schelkopf/Shaw Media

The St. Charles Police Department continues to investigate a drive-by shooting that caused $25,000 to $30,000 in damage to Classics and Custom Auto at 4200 E. Main St.

The incident happened about 7:45 p.m. Feb. 8. There are no suspects at this time, St. Charles Deputy Police Chief Erik Mahan said.

Classics and Custom Auto sells classic, muscle and antique cars. It also does restoration work as well as repairs.

No employees or customers were at the business at the time of the incident.

"That's the fortunate thing," said Classics and Custom Auto owner Darius Grigaliunas, a lifelong St. Charles resident who has been heavily involved in the community. He has owned the business since 2011.

The incident was captured on the business' security camera.

"We have video of the bullets coming into the building and shooting the cars," Grigaliunas said.

Four cars were damaged along with the damage to the building. The video has been turned over to the police department for evidence.

Grigaliunas has had to put up fencing along with posting no trespassing signs because too many people have been trespassing on the property to look at the classic cars.

"We generate a lot of interest," he said. "It is really great in my opinion to have a place like this in your community. It was a big decision where I was going to put this place. I was looking at Indianapolis, Memphis, Denver. I choice my hometown."

This was the second shooting incident at the business. There was also a shooting at the business in 2018, but Grigaliunas doesn't know if they are related.

The incident in 2018 didn't cause as much damage, he said.