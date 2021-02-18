Feder: Future of WLS 890 AM up in the air without Rush Limbaugh

Rush Limbaugh reacts as first Lady Melania Trump, and his wife, Kathryn, applaud, as President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington. Limbaugh, the talk radio host who became the voice of American conservatism, has died. Associated Press/Feb. 4, 2020

The death of talk radio giant Rush Limbaugh Wednesday leaves Cumulus Media news/talk WLS 890-AM without its most potent personality -- and without a designated replacement, Robert Feder writes.

"Rush Limbaugh was one of the most powerful voices in American radio and he called The Big 89 his Chicago home for over 25 years," said Marv Nyren, vice president and market manager of Cumulus Media Chicago. "He will be missed by millions."

WLS will air "Best of Rush" segments with guest hosts for now.

