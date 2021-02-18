COVID-19 update: 73,091 more people get shots, 72 more deaths, 1,977 new cases

Despite winter weather delaying COVID-19 vaccine distribution, Illinois is nearing 2 million shots in arms, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported Thursday.

A total of 1,977,033 people have been inoculated as of Wednesday night.

On Wednesday, 73,091 more people received COVID-19 shots compared to the seven-day average of 61,132.

Illinois reported 1,966 new cases on Thursday with 72 more deaths from the respiratory disease.

So far, the federal government has delivered 2,552,000 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December.

Also, 472,755 people -- 3.71% of the state's population -- have been fully vaccinated. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

Illinois hospitals reported 1,655 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday night.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 2.7% based on a seven-day average.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,168,683 and 20,129 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 67,542 virus tests in the last 24 hours.