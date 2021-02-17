Arlington Heights woman sues ex-boyfriend, says he killed her dogs

Sarah Manos holds a photo of her dogs Kirby, left, and Daisy, who she says were killed by a man she met on the dating app Bumble. Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times

They were drawn to each other by their love for dogs.

Sarah Manos, a 27-year-old high school teacher, owned Daisy and Kirby, mixes of the Shih Tzu and Bichon Frise breeds.

Mathew Berry, a 28-year-old driver for a medical transportation company, had a German shepherd named Zip.

They met on a dating app, and it seemed like a perfect match, but their relationship soon turned hellish, Manos says in a lawsuit filed Wednesday against Berry in Cook County circuit court. In it, she says that, over the next 2½ months, Berry tortured and killed her dogs as he became increasingly controlling and threatening.

In an interview, Berry denied he was abusive to Manos or harmed her dogs and said, "I think she's doing this for attention."

• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.