Route 59 closed for fire near Lake Villa

The northbound lanes of Route 59 between Sunset Lane and Route 132 in an unincorporated part of Lake County near Lake Villa remain closed as fire crews battle a blaze in a barn-type structure filled with hay.

The Lake County sheriff's office issued a traffic alert just after 8 a.m., urging motorists to find an alternate route.

A sheriff's office spokesman said the fire was contained to an unattached structure near a residence on the 39200 block of North Route 59 in Lake Villa Township.

There were reports of farm animals inside the barn at the time of the fire, but there is no word on the condition of those animals. Firefighters were still attempting to get the fire under control.