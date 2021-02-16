Project will add large storm pipes in Arlington Heights' Greenbrier area

A long-awaited stormwater control project aimed at reducing flooding in a north Arlington Heights neighborhood earned approval from the village board Monday.

The $7.2 million contract approved unanimously calls for storm sewer improvements, water main replacements and roadway construction in an area bounded by Wilke Road, Cambridge Street, Verde Drive and Alec Street. It's an area that includes Greenbrier Elementary School and park, Happiness Park and Mision San Juan Diego, and has been beset by major floods for years.

The work includes the addition and replacement of large diameter storm pipes and the expansion of the detention pond at Happiness Park, which village officials say will increase the stormwater detention in the area and bring the capacity to current standards.

Work crews will also install a liner inside 1,290 lineal feet of water main on Wilke Road, as part of an ongoing village program to rehab or replace aging water mains throughout town. That portion of the project is set to begin in March and be complete in October, while certain portions near Greenbrier Elementary need to be complete by the start of school in August.

To wrap up the project, crews will resurface Cambridge Street and Verde Drive, and do a full reconstruction of Roanoke Drive, Concord Drive and Lexington Drive. That includes full replacement of the road base, asphalt, curbs and sidewalk.

The work represents the third major flood control project launched by the village in the last two years. They were deemed highest priority of 17 possible projects identified following a series of studies and prompted by a massive July 2011 storm.

In 2019, the village embarked on the first flood mitigation effort on the south end of town: $7.1 million to expand a stormwater detention basin at Cypress Park, add and replace large storm pipes, rehab and line water mains, and rebuild roads.

Also that year, the village spent $3.6 million to install new, larger sewers in the downtown, aimed at mitigating basement backups for up to 250 homes and preventing street flooding.

Officials budgeted $7.89 million for the Greenbrier area project, but the low bid, awarded to Elk Grove Village-based DiMeo Brothers, came in at $7.2 million.