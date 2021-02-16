 

Pritzker issues statewide disaster proclamation amid winter storms

  • Icicles hang from a Northbrook home Tuesday. Chicago and the near suburbs were hit especially hard by Monday's snowstorm.

      Icicles hang from a Northbrook home Tuesday. Chicago and the near suburbs were hit especially hard by Monday's snowstorm. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
By SARAH MANSUR
Capitol News Illinois
smansur@capitolnewsillinois.com
Updated 2/16/2021 3:04 PM

SPRINGFIELD -- Dangerous subzero temperatures and massive snow accumulation across Illinois prompted Gov. J.B. Pritzker to issue a disaster proclamation for the entire state on Tuesday.

"I have directed my administration to use all resources at our disposal to keep our communities safe amid dangerous and ongoing winter weather," Pritzker said in the news release. "I urge all Illinoisans to take this extreme weather seriously, avoid all unnecessary travel and check in on your neighbors."

 

Chicago and the surrounding suburbs were hit especially hard, with some areas receiving as much as 12 inches of snow in the past 24 hours, on top of several inches of existing snowfall.

Northern regions of the state have faced significant snow accumulation, as persistent freezing temperatures have kept snow from melting.

Current forecasts indicate that portions of northern and west central Illinois will continue to experience subzero temperatures in the coming days.

Central and southern Illinois, including the Metro East region near St. Louis, were hit with 4 to 8 inches of snow in the past 24 hours, along with single-digit temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

Pritzker said in the release that his administration is communicating with local governments "to ensure they have the support they need in disaster response and recovery operations."

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

He also cautioned residents that freezing temperatures have resulted in frozen wells in key natural gas producing states, such as Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas. This has caused an increase in demand for natural gas with a decrease in supply, leading to a spike in the price of natural gas, according to the release.

To address this, his administration is working with "federal partners to pursue federal assistance to help communities recover and to do what we can to protect ratepayers from soaring utility bills," according to the release.

Illinois Emergency Management Agency Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau said in the release that residents who use an alternative heating source should take proper safety measures.

"Proper home heating is a critical issue during the winter months, and over time has proven deadly for many families," Tate-Nadeau said in the release. "If using an alternative heating source during this extreme weather, take a moment to ensure that your carbon monoxide detector is working properly. The proper safety precautions can save lives during extreme weather."

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency urged residents to follow tips to conserve energy that include insulating walls and attics; weatherizing doors and windows; hanging blankets over windows at night but letting the sunshine in during the day; and covering cracks around doors with rugs or similar materials.

Additional tips for conserving energy at home and staying safe in the winter storm are available online at the Winter Weather Preparedness Guide, which was developed by IEMA and the National Weather Service.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Millions endure record cold without power; at least 14 dead
Related Article
Millions endure record cold without power; at least 14 dead
 
Related Article
NW Indiana gets 18 inches of snow, heavy snowfall widespread
 
Related Article
Snow delays Chicago vaccine shipments, closes testing sites
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 