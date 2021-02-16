 

Kane County sheriff's office helps get court workers vaccinated

  • Kane County Associate Judge Divya Sarang receives a COVID-19 vaccine shot Tuesday at the Kane County sheriff's office in St. Charles. The sheriff's office has been inoculating judges, state's attorneys, public defenders and others involved in the judicial system.

  • State Sen. Donald DeWitte of St. Charles receives a COVID-19 vaccine shot Tuesday at the Kane County sheriff's office. On Feb. 3 Gov. J.B. Pritzker added state legislators to the list of those eligible for vaccines during Phase 1B. DeWitte had planned to be immunized at a clinic for legislators in Springfield, but that was delayed due to weather.

  • Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain talks to people waiting to receive COVID-19 vaccine shots at his office Tuesday.

Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 2/16/2021 4:02 PM

The Kane County sheriff's office began offering COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday to judges, state's attorneys, public defenders and other judicial system workers.

Eighty people received vaccines administered by three sheriff's deputies who are also paramedics. Three other deputies, who are also emergency medical technicians, monitored recipients after they received their shots to make sure they didn't suffer ill effects.

 

The sheriff plans to host another vaccine clinic next week.

At two previous clinics, the sheriff's office offered immunizations to law enforcement officers from around the county. Sheriff's employees also have helped at a health department site where vaccines are administered to first responders and educators.

The federal Department of Homeland Security has identified judicial system workers as essential critical infrastructure workers. Police, first responders and other essential workers have been allowed to get vaccines as part of Phase 1B of Illinois' vaccination plan.

