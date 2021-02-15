Teriyaki Madness in Gurnee to open next week

Teriyaki Madness, a fast-casual restaurant serving saucy rice bowls loaded with protein and vegetables, makes its Gurnee debut next week.

The restaurant will be at 6409 Grand Ave., Suite B1, which is west of Menard's and near the Hunt Club Road entrance. It will be the fourth Teriyaki Madness location in the suburbs. Franchisee Imad Ghannam, 27, of Gurnee said he decided to bring Teriyaki Madness to the village after an extensive search of fast-casual chains two years ago. Ghannam, who has worked in the health care field as a medical researcher, said it was very important to him that the restaurant he chose to franchise serve healthy, affordable food.

"I've heard so many patients say they can't afford to eat well," Ghannam said. "So I wanted to find something affordable, healthy and delicious."

Ghannam said most rice bowl meals will range from $8 to $10.

When the restaurant opens, it will be the second business in Gurnee run by a member of Ghannam's family. Ghannam said his father, Bader Ghannam, and his brother, Mike Ghannam, run Nancy's Travel Center in Gurnee Mills mall.

Imad Ghannam said he intends to have the restaurant be a part of the community and wants to partner with local groups for fundraising campaigns. He said he's invited the mayor, police chief, fire chief and other village leaders to attend the grand opening Thursday, Feb. 25. The restaurant will have its soft opening Wednesday, Feb. 24.

More information about the grand opening and the restaurant can be found at facebook.com/tmad199.

Other Teriyaki Madness locations now open in the suburbs are in Vernon Hills, Arlington Heights and Rolling Meadows.