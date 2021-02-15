Rivers Casino reopens after late Sunday kitchen fire

Rivers Casino in Des Plaines reopened at 7 a.m. today after a late Sunday night fire in the kitchen of a restaurant attached to the casino forced an evacuation.

No injuries were reported in the blaze that began around 10:15 p.m. in the kitchen of Hugo's Frog Bar, a Rivers spokesman said.

The Des Plaines Fire Department reported the fire under control and extinguished just after 11 p.m., according to scanner traffic.

It's unknown if the eatery will reopen today as well.

Under the state's COVID-19 rules, casinos can maintain normal operating hours, which for Rivers Casino means they are open 24 hours a day, but are only allowed 50% of total capacity.