Illinois surpasses 20,000 COVID-19 deaths

More than 20,000 Illinois residents have now died from COVID-19, Illinois Department of Public Health officials announced today.

IDPH officials reported 41 more deaths from the respiratory disease today, bringing the state's confirmed death toll to 20,002 since the outset of the pandemic.

Health officials believe another 2,164 Illinois residents have likely died of the disease as well, but don't have test results confirming their infections. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention counts those probable deaths among the others confirmed to have died from the virus.

Meanwhile, 39,863 people received a dose of the vaccine Sunday, according to IDPH records.

That brings the total number of inoculations in Illinois to 1,823,208 since the vaccine rollout began in mid-December.

Additionally, 1,420 new cases of the disease were diagnosed. Throughout the pandemic, 1,163,574 Illinois residents have been infected.

The state's seven-day average case positivity rate is at 2.9%. Case positivity allows health officials to track the level of spread in certain population. A seven-day average is used to smooth out any anomalies in the daily reporting of new cases and test results.

Hospitalizations statewide are at levels seen last in October. IDPH figures show 1,789 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 infections. Of those hospitalized, 389 are in intensive care.