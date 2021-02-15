Feder: Time's up for Dean Reynolds as 'NewsNation' correspondent

Still reeling from the sudden departure of its news director, "NewsNation" just lost its best known and most experienced reporter. Dean Reynolds signed off Friday after six months as national political correspondent for the Chicago-based newscast on Nexstar Media Group's WGN America. Over a distinguished 50-year career, Reynolds was a correspondent for CBS News and ABC News and covered the White House for CNN and United Press International. Reynolds, 72, told me he agreed to a six-month contract in August because he intended to work only through the presidential election and inauguration. "It just ran out. I'm totally fine with that. I have nothing but gratitude for them," he said, adding: "But I get why the timing looks kind of funny." Others say Reynolds is getting out just in time.

Read more at RobertFeder.com.