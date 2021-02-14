Victims remembered on anniversary of NIU lecture hall shootings
The lives of five students killed in 2008 when a gunman burst into a Northern Illinois University lecture hall and opened fire were honored Sunday during a solemn gathering marking the 13th anniversary of the mass shooting.
Family members of the victims, former students and others assembled in the extreme cold to remember the tragedy, in a service held at the Peaceful Reflection Garden on NIU's DeKalb campus. Bells tolled five times at 3:06 p.m. -- the time of the shooting -- in memory of the slain students. Wreaths were laid in front of five stone slabs, each engraved with one of the victims' names.
The shooting occurred Valentine's Day 2008, when a former student walked into an oceanography class at NIU's Cole Hall carrying multiple guns and began shooting. He killed five students and injured 21 others before killing himself.
Killed were Gayle Dubowski, 20, of Carol Stream; Ryanne Mace, 19, of Carpentersville; Catalina Garcia, 20, of Cicero; Daniel Parmenter, 20, of Westchester; and Julianna Gehant, 32, of Mendota.