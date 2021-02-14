Geneva firefighters rescue woman, dog from house fire

Firefighters rescued a woman and her dog Saturday evening after fire broke out in her Geneva Township home, authorities said.

The Geneva Fire Department responded at 6:14 p.m. to the reported structure fire in the 0N700 block of Wenmoth Lane, after a neighbor called 911.

The first firefighters to arrive found heavy fire coming from the south side of the single-family home and were told a woman was still inside. Firefighters quickly located and rescued the woman and a dog from the home, officials said.

The woman was transported to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva as a precaution, but no injuries were reported.

Despite significant challenges from the extreme cold, lack of fire hydrants, deep snow and icy roads, officials said crews brought the fire under control in about one hour.

The home sustained significant fire damage on the second floor, attic and attached garage, and smoke and water damage throughout. Damage estimates were not available Sunday, but the house has been deemed uninhabitable, according to the fire department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters from Elburn, St. Charles, Batavia, West Chicago, Fermilab, North Aurora, Winfield, Bartlett, South Elgin, Kaneville, and the Fox River & Countryside fire departments assisted Geneva at the scene. The Sugar Grove and Warrenville fire departments filled in the Geneva fire stations and responded to two other calls during the fire.

Additional support was provided by the Kane County Office of Emergency Management, Geneva Emergency Management Agency, Kane County Sheriff's Office, Geneva Police Department, Blackberry and Geneva townships, ComEd, NICOR and the Kane County Fire Investigation Task Force.