 

AP source: GOP leader McConnell will vote to acquit Trump

  • Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell speaks Friday before the Senate voted to award the Congressional Gold Medal to U.S. Capitol Police offer Eugene Goodman for his actions during the Jan. 6 riot, as the Senate took a break from the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

By ALAN FRAM
Associated Press
Updated 2/13/2021 8:57 AM

WASHINGTON -- Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell will vote to acquit Donald Trump in the former president's impeachment trial.

That's according to a source familiar with McConnell's thinking who was not authorized to publicly discuss the decision and spoke on condition of anonymity.

 

Word of McConnell's decision came Saturday before what is expected to be a final day in the historic trial on the charge that Trump incited the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

The Republican leader's views are closely watched and carry sway among GOP senators, and his decision on Trump is likely to influence others weighing their votes.

While most Democrat are expected to convict Trump, the two-thirds vote needed for conviction appears unlikely, given that the Senate is evenly split 50-50 between the parties.

