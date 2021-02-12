Route 12 closed about 45 minutes near Hawthorn Woods after crash, car fire
A section of southbound Route 12 was closed for about 45 minutes Friday afternoon after a fiery crash involving a car and a pickup truck.
The road was closed for the scene to be cleared but was reopened by about 5 p.m. Only minor injuries were reported, according to Lake County sheriff's Lt. Chris Covelli.
The crash happened a little after 4 p.m. Friday on Route 12 near Timberlake Drive south of Old McHenry Road.
According to Covelli, a Nissan Altima, driven by a 16-year-old boy from Lake Zurich, was traveling south on Route 12 at a high speed when it struck a 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche, driven by a 67-year-old man from Lake Barrington, that was turning from northbound Route 12 onto westbound Timberlake Drive, Covelli said.
A 66-year-old female passenger, also of Lake Barrington, sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. The Nissan caught fire and is a total loss, according to Covelli. The 16-year-old was ticketed for driving too fast for conditions.
The Lake County Passage traffic alert system reported at 4:18 p.m. that southbound Route 12 south of Old McHenry Road in North Barrington was blocked due to a crash.