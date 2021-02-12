Manhunt on for person wanted for questioning about death of Maine South alum

A manhunt is on for a Massachusetts man wanted for questioning about the shooting death of Yale University graduate student Kevin Jiang, a Maine South High School alumnus who was killed Saturday night blocks from the Ivy League school.

Qinxuan Pan, 29, a graduate student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, is wanted for questioning. He's been charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution and interstate theft of a vehicle, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Jiang attended St. Therese Chinese Catholic School in Chinatown and graduated from Maine South High School in Park Ridge in 2012.

