Manhunt on for person wanted for questioning about death of Maine South alum
Updated 2/12/2021 5:00 PM
A manhunt is on for a Massachusetts man wanted for questioning about the shooting death of Yale University graduate student Kevin Jiang, a Maine South High School alumnus who was killed Saturday night blocks from the Ivy League school.
Qinxuan Pan, 29, a graduate student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, is wanted for questioning. He's been charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution and interstate theft of a vehicle, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
Jiang attended St. Therese Chinese Catholic School in Chinatown and graduated from Maine South High School in Park Ridge in 2012.
• This report was produced in partnership with the Chicago Sun-Times. For related coverage, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
