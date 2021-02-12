 

Fire damage closes Stanley's in South Elgin indefinetly

 
Rick West
 
 
Updated 2/12/2021 12:01 PM

A fire Thursday morning has indefinitely closed Stanley's Restaurant & Ale House in South Elgin.

In a video posted on the restaurant's Facebook page, owner Scott Stanley said the kitchen fire was caused by a malfunction in a salamander, a piece of equipment used for toasting, browning or melting. Grease caught fire and went through the attic. The kitchen is unusable until it can be repaired.

 

While the dining room, bar and rest of the building at 335 N. McLean Blvd. escaped damage, Stanley's can't reopen since it is licensed as a restaurant and it doesn't have a working kitchen.

"This is probably one of the hardest things I've ever gone through," Stanley said in the video. "We beat a national pandemic and just as things are starting to open and are going good for us, this happens."

"It's just emotional right now," he said. "It's our 10-year anniversary."

A GoFundMe has been set up for the restaurant, it's employees and families. www.gofundme.com/f/stanleys-ale-house-employees-family?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unknown&utm_campaign=comms_dkv+stanleys-ale-house-employees-family

