State health department expected to face tough questions from lawmakers

Sen. Julie Morrison of Lake Forest convenes a hearing Thursday into how the Illinois Department of Public Health and Gov. J.B. Pritzker's administration is handling COVID-19 vaccine distribution. Capitol News Illinois

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Ngozi Ezike is testifying at a Thursday Senate hearing about how the agency and Gov. J.B. Pritzker's, left, administration is handling COVID-19 vaccine distribution. Associated Press

The Illinois Department of Public Health is expected to field some tough questions on its handling of COVID-19 vaccine distribution Thursday during a virtual state Senate hearing.

The hearing comes amid multiple complaints about a slow vaccine rollout, confusion over how to get shots and a lack of communication especially for people age 65 and older.

Many seniors have described long waits on phones or fruitless sessions spent online trying to get appointments -- all in vain.

The meeting was organized by Lake Forest Democrat and Sen. Julie Morrison who said she and other lawmakers have fielded "hundreds" of questions from residents unhappy with the process.

"The COVID-19 vaccine is the greatest line of defense we have against the pandemic," Morrison said. "Unfortunately, many people across the state who are eligible for the vaccine haven't been able to get their dose -- and that's disheartening. I hope this hearing will lead us toward a path of greater efficiency."