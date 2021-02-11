Preschoolers, special ed students return to classrooms in Chicago

Amilcar Marquez kisses his daughter, Isabella, at Disney II Magnet Elementary School in Chicago's Old Irving Park neighborhood Thursday on her first day back to school. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

After months of arguing about hand sanitizers, positivity rates, air purifiers and the like, a sense of normalcy returned to the city's public schools Thursday -- at least from the outside -- as parents clutching mittened hands led their children up snow-dusted steps and back to the classroom.

"I'm kind of scared, but at the same time, he needs to be in school instead of on the computer," said Eboni Johnson, walking her preschooler, Ashton, to William H. Brown Elementary School on the Near West Side. "He needs to be with other kids. He's an only child. He needs to have hands-on with his learning."

The first to return were prekindergarten, special education cluster programs and their teachers. The return comes after the Chicago Teachers Union earlier this week approved Chicago Public Schools' plan to return to in-person learning.

