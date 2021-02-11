Aurora man found guilty of sexually assaulting 71-year-old woman

An Aurora man was found guilty Wednesday of sexually assaulting a 71-year-old acquaintance.

Kane County Judge David Kliment found Khamsaume Xayvong, 59, guilty of aggravated criminal sexual assault of the woman at the home the two shared on Benton Street. Xayvong could be sentenced to six to 30 years in prison.

The woman testified she had known Xayvong for almost 30 years, and had agreed to let him live in the basement of her home several years ago after the death of her husband. She would cook for Xayvong and they would discuss the Bible, she said.

She said that on July 6, 2019, Xayvong came home from work, and the two ate a meal together. She said he asked her to drink beer with him, but she refused. She said he grabbed her in a "bear hug" from behind, pushed her against a dining table, and sexually assaulted her. She said the attack stopped when a neighbor came to the house.

The neighbor, who lives across the street, testified she heard yelling coming from the woman's house, ran over and pounded on the door. She said the victim told her to call police.

A doctor testified at the trial that the woman sustained an abrasion on her lower abdomen, bruising on her pubic area and small genital-area scratches. A state DNA expert testified the woman's DNA was found on Xayvong's hands, in an amount 17 times higher than would normally be expected from casual contact.

Xayvong's attorney argued the scratches could have been caused by other means due to the woman being postmenopausal, and that the DNA could have come from when they ate together.

Xayvong has been held at the Kane County jail on $1 million bail since his arrest in July 2019. His next court date is April 8.