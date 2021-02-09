 

Sayad drops out of Des Plaines mayoral race, leaving 3 candidates

    Dick Sayad, former mayoral candidate in Des Plaines

 
Russell Lissau
 
 
Updated 2/9/2021 11:54 AM

Former Des Plaines Alderman Dick Sayad has dropped out of the city's mayoral race.

That leaves three candidates: 6th Ward Alderman Malcolm Chester, 8th Ward Alderman Andrew Goczkowski and former 8th Ward Alderman Michael Charewicz.

 

Term limits prevent incumbent Matthew Bogusz from running again.

Sayad, a former 4th Ward alderman, submitted a formal withdrawal of candidacy on Jan. 28, Deputy City Clerk Laura Fast confirmed. He announced his decision to drop out of the race on Facebook.

"This decision was not easy, but I felt it had to be made," Sayad said.

When contacted Tuesday, Sayad declined to give a specific reason for changing his mind on the campaign. He said he reached the decision after speaking with his family.

Sayad served on the city council from 1999 to 2007 and again from 2011 to 2018. He unsuccessfully ran for mayor in 2009.

Elected officials in Des Plaines are limited to two consecutive, 4-year terms. They can run for reelection after time away from office.

Chester has been on the council since 2015.

Goczkowski has been on the council since 2019.

Charewicz was on the council from 2011 to 2019.

