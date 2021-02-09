R. Kelly's trial in New York delayed
Updated 2/9/2021 7:20 PM
A federal judge in Brooklyn on Tuesday delayed the trial there of R&B singer R. Kelly until August, saying an earlier trial date was unrealistic amid the coronavirus pandemic.
U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly pushed Kelly's trial back to Aug. 9. He had been set to go to trial April 7.
The pandemic repeatedly thwarted attempts to put Kelly on trial in 2020. Instead, he's been held in federal custody in Chicago's downtown Metropolitan Correctional Center, despite his multiple requests for bond.
• For the full report, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
