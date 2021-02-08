Suburbs averaging 17 vaccinations for every new COVID-19 case

For every new case of COVID-19 diagnosed in the suburbs over the past week, 17 people have gotten a dose of the vaccine.

That's according to a Daily Herald analysis of vaccination and infection figures released by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The analysis includes records from suburban Cook County as well as the five collar counties of DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry and Will.

Statewide, the vaccination rate is slightly better over the last seven days with 19 people receiving a dose of the vaccine for every new case of the virus diagnosed.

"It's exciting that more people are getting vaccinated than there are new cases. That's definitely good news," said Dr. Jonathan Pinsky, medical director of infection control and prevention at Edward Hospital in Naperville. "But it's still a very small percentage of the population that has received a vaccination, and to have an impact on transmissions, you need a lot more people immunized."

Frustration about lack of access to vaccine remains high, especially among people over 65. Also eligible for vaccination are essential workers who can't do their jobs from home, health care workers, and people in long-term care facilities.

State health officials reported Monday 16,110 more doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, bringing the total number of doses given to 1,358,967 statewide. Of those, 299,172 have received a second dose of the two-dose vaccination regimen.

Since the rollout of vaccines began in mid-December, 37.8% of the doses have gone into the arms of residents in the suburbs, according to IDPH figures. About 8.3% of the state's population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, and less than 2.4% of the state's population has been fully vaccinated, based on IDPH records.

"There's still a much higher likelihood that someone is not immunized and we need to get to 70% to 80% to achieve herd immunity," Pinsky said.

In suburban Cook County, an estimated 2.3% of the population is fully vaccinated as of Monday and 7.7% of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. According to IDPH figures, for every new case of COVID-19 diagnosed between Feb. 1 and Feb. 8 in suburban Cook County, 20 people received a dose of the vaccine, the highest rate in the suburbs.

DuPage County has 2.7% of its population fully vaccinated, according to IDPH records. Additionally, 7.7% of the county's residents have received at least one dose. For every new case of the virus diagnosed in DuPage over the past week, 19 people received a dose of the vaccine.

In Kane County, 5.4% of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine and less than 1.8% of the population is fully vaccinated. IDPH figures show that for every new case of COVID-19 diagnosed in Kane County over the past week, 14 people received a dose of the vaccine.

Lake County also reported 14 people getting a dose of the vaccine for every new case diagnosed over the last seven days. IDPH figures show only 5.4% of the population has had at least one inoculation, while just 1.7% of the county's residents are fully vaccinated, the lowest percentage among the suburban counties.

In McHenry County, only 5.3% of the residents have had at least one shot of the vaccine, according to IDPH records. That's the lowest level among the suburban counties. The county is reporting 1.8% of its residents are fully vaccinated. For every new case of COVID-19 diagnosed in McHenry County over the past week, 12 people have received a dose of the vaccine, state health records show.

In Will County, only 10 people received a vaccine shot for every new case of the disease diagnosed over the past week. That's the lowest rate among the six suburban counties, according to IDPH records. The county is reporting nearly 2.1% of the population is fully vaccinated, though just 5.6% of residents have received at least one shot.

Also Monday, IDPH officials reported 35 more COVID-19 deaths as well as 1,747 additional new cases of the disease.

Since the outbreak began, 19,668 Illinois residents have died from COVID-19, while 1,148,088 have contracted the virus.

The state's seven-day average case positivity rate is at 3.3%, its lowest point since Oct. 4. Case positivity allows health officials to track the level of new infections throughout a specific population. A seven-day average is used to smooth out any anomalies in the daily reporting of new cases and test results.

IDPH officials also reported 2,161 people were being treated in hospitals statewide for COVID-19 infections, with 469 of them in intensive care beds.

The state also announced a bevy of mobile COVID-19 test sites will be available throughout the state this week. For a full list of mobile testing sites, visit coronavirus.illinois.gov.