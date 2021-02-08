New mosque proposed in Naperville generates 'unprecedented' public participation

The Islamic Center of Naperville has proposed constructing a more than 26,000-square-foot mosque in the first phase of its 40-year plan for a new religious, educational and community center. Courtesy of the Islamic Center of Naperville

The Islamic Center of Naperville's proposal to construct a religious facility on the southwest side of town is generating what city officials say is an unprecedented volume of public interest.

Thousands of people have weighed in so far on plans for the site along 248th Avenue, with hundreds more signed up to offer testimony during an upcoming public hearing. While the plans have received an abundance of support from many community members, others have voiced strong opposition, citing concerns over traffic, crowds and the potential impact on nearby subdivisions.

Plans presented to the planning and zoning commission last month call for building out the multipurpose facility and parking areas in five phases over the next 40 years. The first stage of construction, slated to begin this year, would consist of a two-story, 26,219-square-foot mosque providing worship space for more than 450 people, along with space for offices, conference rooms and storage.

The second phase, proposed to start in 2030, would include an educational center offering full-time schooling for kindergarten through fifth-grade students, as well as religious classes on the weekends, said Anees Rahman, a 20-year member of the Islamic Center and head of the engineering and construction committee. A multipurpose hall would be built in 2040, a gymnasium would be added in 2050, and an expansion of the mosque would be planned for 2060.

The 10-year gaps give project leaders adequate time to design and raise money for each subsequent phase, Rahman said, noting the center is being funded through community financing and donations.

The 248th Avenue facility would be the Islamic Center's fourth worship and gathering space. Since 1991, the congregation has acquired existing buildings at locations on West Ogden Avenue, Olesen Drive and 75th Street, all of which will be retained, Rahman said.

Islamic Center leaders had been searching for a site on which they could design and construct their own building that could encompass religion, culture, education, events and other community uses, he said. The roughly 13-acre lot at 3540 248th Ave. was purchased about a decade ago and annexed into the city soon after.

"Our dream was always to build a facility that actually looks like a mosque," Rahman said. "We thought this (land) was perfect for us."

The Islamic Center is seeking a conditional use to build the religious center in a residential area, as well as variances to allow parking in the front-yard setback and to eliminate fencing requirements on the north property line. The planning and zoning commission is expected to make a recommendation on the requests at the conclusion of a public hearing -- which began Jan. 20 and was continued to Feb. 17 -- before the project goes to the city council for final consideration.

Though located in a residential area, the property is positioned along an arterial roadway and will be accessed only from 248th Avenue, according to city documents. Staff members said the plan adequately addresses parking, traffic and stormwater needs.

But residents in adjacent subdivisions have said they fear the addition of a mosque will lead to traffic congestion, lower property values and reduced green space. Many expressed concerns over the size and scope of the facility, saying they believe it will disrupt neighbors' quality of life and alter the character of surrounding homes.

"We came to live here in Naperville for a quiet and peaceful suburban lifestyle," Vinay Chopra, a resident of the Tall Grass subdivision, said in written comments. "All of that is now threatened as this proposed development will turn our beautiful neighborhood and region into chaos."

The level of opposition from neighbors was surprising and disheartening to Rahman, who said he has described the Islamic Center's plan in detail to local homeowners associations. He said he believes much of the resistance stems from misinformation circulating about the project's height, construction and operations.

Though the plans include a dome, parapet and minaret above the roofline, the building itself is only 29 feet tall and meets city code requirements, Rahman said. And rumors that the mosque would be the biggest in the Midwest are unsubstantiated, he said, pointing to larger suburban facilities in Villa Park and Bridgeview.

"I think we've done a great job to not have any negative impact to the neighbors," Rahman said. "I really appreciate and welcome technical questions because I feel very confident we have all the answers."

Community members have been able to submit comments through an online form. Time constraints at previous meetings pushed back the live testimony portion of the public hearing, which resumes Feb. 17.

The city has created a page on Naperville's website for information about public participation and procedures related to the Islamic Center's proposal.