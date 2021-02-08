More snow could affect commute this afternoon
Updated 2/8/2021 12:43 PM
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Cook, DuPage, Kane and Will counties until 10 p.m.
Another 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected to fall during the afternoon and evening commute.
Drivers should be prepared for slippery roads.
The cold weather will make road treatments less effective, the weather service says.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.