Karen Lewis, former head of Chicago Teachers Union, dies

Karen Lewis, shown here during a 2012 Chicago Teachers Union rally, has died. Associated Press/Sept. 15, 2012

Karen Lewis, the charismatic former head of the Chicago Teachers Union, has died, her spokeswoman confirmed, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

Lewis had considered running against then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel -- of whom she was a frequent critic -- in 2014 but decided against it after being diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Lewis announced her retirement from the union back in 2018 to "focus on my health, get well."

