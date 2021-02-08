Karen Lewis, former head of Chicago Teachers Union, dies
Updated 2/8/2021 9:59 AM
Karen Lewis, the charismatic former head of the Chicago Teachers Union, has died, her spokeswoman confirmed, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.
Lewis had considered running against then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel -- of whom she was a frequent critic -- in 2014 but decided against it after being diagnosed with a brain tumor.
Lewis announced her retirement from the union back in 2018 to "focus on my health, get well."
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.