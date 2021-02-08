Fatal crash closes Route 47 in Huntley

Huntley police are investigating a fatal crash involving two vehicles on Route 47 earlier today that has closed all lanes between Kreutzer Road and Regency Parkway, according to Huntley Fire Protection District officials.

Huntley police tweeted an advisory just after 7 a.m. for motorists to find altnerate routes.

The traffic monitoring website sigalert.com reported the crash occurred at about 6:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Route 47.

Preliminary reports indicate one person was killed in the crash and a second person was transported to a nearby hospital.

The injured motorist's condition is unknown.

Images from the crash provided by ABC 7 Chicago show a black pickup truck crashed into the driver's side of a maroon sedan.