Fatal crash closes Route 47 in Huntley
Updated 2/8/2021 8:23 AM
Huntley police are investigating a fatal crash involving two vehicles on Route 47 earlier today that has closed all lanes between Kreutzer Road and Regency Parkway, according to Huntley Fire Protection District officials.
Huntley police tweeted an advisory just after 7 a.m. for motorists to find altnerate routes.
The traffic monitoring website sigalert.com reported the crash occurred at about 6:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Route 47.
Preliminary reports indicate one person was killed in the crash and a second person was transported to a nearby hospital.
The injured motorist's condition is unknown.
Images from the crash provided by ABC 7 Chicago show a black pickup truck crashed into the driver's side of a maroon sedan.
related
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.