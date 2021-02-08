Carpentersville man killed in morning crash on Route 47

Huntley police said a 27-year-old Carpentersville man was killed early Monday when the vehicle he was driving collided with a pickup truck on Route 47 in Huntley.

The crash caused investigators to close all lanes between Kreutzer Road and Regency Parkway for most of the morning, according to Huntley Fire Protection District officials.

Huntley police officials said the crash occurred at about 5:25 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Route 47.

According to police investigators, a 1999 Acura sedan driven by the Carpentersville man in a northbound lane collided with the 2016 GMC Sierra in the southbound lanes.

The driver of the Sierra was transported to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown.

Images from the crash provided by ABC 7 Chicago show the front end of the pickup truck crashed into the driver's side of a maroon sedan.

The investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing, authorities said.