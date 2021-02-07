State reports 2,060 more COVID-19 cases, 48 additional deaths

State health authorities reported 2,060 new and probable COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the lowest daily total since early October, along with 48 additional deaths from the coronavirus.

The case total is more than 1,000 fewer than the 3,062 announced Saturday, though it is not unusual for cases to be lower on Sundays, as some labs do not report test results over the weekend.

Among the 48 deaths reported were 10 residents of Cook County, four from DuPage County and two each from Kane, Lake and McHenry counties.

In all, 19,633 people in Illinois have died from the virus, among 1,146,341 total cases, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Officials said 48,359 doses of vaccine were given Saturday in Illinois, just below the seven-day average of 51,553. That brings the state's total to 1,342,857 doses, including 188,351 at long-term care facilities.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity case rate for the week of Jan. 31 to Feb. 6 is 3.4%. The rate is a key metric health officials use to track the level of new infections among a population group. A seven-day rolling average is used to smooth any anomalies in the daily reporting of test results and new cases.

As of Saturday night, 2,188 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois. Of those patients, 507 were in an intensive-care unit and 245 were on ventilators, according to the IDPH.