Remembering former champ Leon Spinks' days in the suburbs

Former heavyweight boxing champion Leon Spinks and his famous grin were frequent a frequent sight at Erik's Boxing and Fitness in Lombard during the early 2000s. Spinks, who also won an Olympic gold medal, lived in Carol Stream for several years at the end of his boxing career. Daily Herald file photo, 2001

Leon Spinks, the former boxing champ who died Friday night at 67, is best known for his stunning upset of Muhammad Ali to claim the heavyweight title in 1978.

What far fewer know is that after his days in the ring were over, the Olympic gold medalist called the suburbs home.

Spinks lived in Carol Stream in the 1990s and early 2000s. Back then he was a regular at Erik's Boxing and Fitness, where he was helping his son, Tommy, pursue a professional boxing career.

"He's a legend, are you kidding?" Shawn Robertson, then a fixture at the Lombard gym, told the Daily Herald in 2001. "Who doesn't know the name? He beat Muhammad Ali."

Ali won back the title in a rematch just seven months later, and Spinks struggled in and out of the ring for years after.

When he talked with the Daily Herald in 2001, the then 48-year-old Spikes was living in a small apartment in Carol Stream with his then wife, Betty, son Tommy, 28, and 12-year-old grandson, Leon III.

"I like coming down to the gym and working with my son," Spinks said at the time. "I like being around the young boxers. They remind me of myself."

While Spinks' battles with addiction and minor run-ins with the law were well documented, his knowledge, demeanor and famous toothless grin were welcome around Erik's, co-owner Leslie Ferrone told the Daily Herald in 2001.

"You always hear about athletes who misbehave. But Leon seems to be cognizant of his public persona," Ferrone said. "He also didn't bat an eye when he first saw me boxing. A lot of guys are still getting used to seeing female boxers."

When he wasn't helping aspiring boxers, Spinks was also working with his wife back then to establish L&B Spinks Organization. The charitable foundation sought to help first-time criminal offenders and poor single parents.

"We want to put them in a better environment," Spinks said then.

The organization received nonprofit status from the IRS in 2002, but information about its current status was not available.

Spinks and Betty would later divorce, and he moved to Las Vegas, where he was frequently spotted at boxing events. He was inducted into the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame in 2017.

His wife, Brenda Glur Spinks, and a few close friends and other family members were by his side Friday when he passed away after months of battling prostate cancer.

• Daily Herald wire services contributed to this report