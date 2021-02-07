Bitter cold no problem for hearty tree lovers in Kane County

Naturalist Josh Libman leads a group of students in subzero temperatures Sunday during the Big Tree Registry event at the Creek Bend Nature Center in St. Charles. "We're on the hunt for the biggest trees in Kane County. That is the mission here," Libman said. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Naturalist Josh Libman teaches students how to use a clinometer, a tool to measure the height of a tree, during the Big Tree Registry event at the Creek Bend Nature Center in St. Charles. The event taught participants how to spot, record and report Kane County's biggest native trees. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Naturalist and instructor Josh Libman, left, teaches Anna Browne of Geneva a technique to measure the height of a tree using only a yard stick, during the Big Tree Registry event Sunday at the Creek Bend Nature Center in St. Charles. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Jaye Wilger of Sugar Grove was among the nature lovers who braved Sunday's bitter cold to take part in the Big Tree Registry event hosted by the Kane County Forest Preserve District at Creek Bend Nature Center in St. Charles. The event taught participants how to spot, record and report Kane County's biggest native trees. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Learning something new about the great outdoors can be a challenge, and that's before you throw in the subzero temperatures.

But a small group of hearty nature lovers were up to the task Sunday morning, as they withstood the bitter cold at the Creek Bend Nature Center in St. Charles to take part in the Kane County Forest Preserve District's Big Tree Registry Event.

The program taught participants how to recognize, document and report on Kane County's biggest native trees.

"We're on the hunt for the biggest trees in Kane County. That is the mission here," said forest preserve naturalist Josh Libman.

The program featured indoor classroom instruction before participants headed out into the cold to practice on trees in the nature center.

"I'm retired and I'd like to learn more about the natural environment out there," said class participant Jaye Wilger of Sugar Grove.