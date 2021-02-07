Bitter cold no problem for hearty tree lovers in Kane County
Learning something new about the great outdoors can be a challenge, and that's before you throw in the subzero temperatures.
But a small group of hearty nature lovers were up to the task Sunday morning, as they withstood the bitter cold at the Creek Bend Nature Center in St. Charles to take part in the Kane County Forest Preserve District's Big Tree Registry Event.
The program taught participants how to recognize, document and report on Kane County's biggest native trees.
"We're on the hunt for the biggest trees in Kane County. That is the mission here," said forest preserve naturalist Josh Libman.
The program featured indoor classroom instruction before participants headed out into the cold to practice on trees in the nature center.
"I'm retired and I'd like to learn more about the natural environment out there," said class participant Jaye Wilger of Sugar Grove.